Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

HIBB opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

