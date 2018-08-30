Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 13.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 68.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Hillenbrand by 9.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hillenbrand by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HI. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

