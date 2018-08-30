Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 277,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $430,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,803,000 after purchasing an additional 934,526 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,990,000 after acquiring an additional 899,399 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Home Depot by 153.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,673,000 after acquiring an additional 643,600 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

HD stock opened at $201.68 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

