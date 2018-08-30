Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Shares of HD opened at $201.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

