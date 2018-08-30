Howard D. Polsky Sells 2,091 Shares of K12 Inc. (LRN) Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 2,091 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $36,592.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.78 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 4.72%. research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in K12 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,483,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,576,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.