Hshare (HSR) Price Reaches $2.99 on Major Exchanges

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Hshare has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00043555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, ACX and Coinnest. Hshare has a market capitalization of $129.73 million and $14.97 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015640 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,419,528 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, EXX, Coinnest, Huobi, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, QBTC and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

