Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Shares of HPP opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,449. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,026,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,997,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,188 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,019,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,675 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,568,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

