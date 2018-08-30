Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Humana by 448.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $334.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $335.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

In related news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total value of $4,582,891.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 24,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.99, for a total transaction of $7,399,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,185,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.56.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.