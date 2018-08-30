Hunting (HTG) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s share price rose 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 883.50 ($11.40) and last traded at GBX 849 ($10.95). Approximately 1,667,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 647,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758.50 ($9.78).

HTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.55) to GBX 860 ($11.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 850 ($10.96) to GBX 950 ($12.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 900 ($11.61) to GBX 940 ($12.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 793.75 ($10.24).

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £16,460 ($21,233.23). Also, insider John (Jay) F. Glick bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £74,955 ($96,691.18).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

