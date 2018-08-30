Hyper Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Hyper has traded flat against the US dollar. Hyper has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004048 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004640 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Hyper Coin Profile

Hyper (HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official website is hypercrypto.com.

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.