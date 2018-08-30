Iberiabank Corp Purchases 3,985 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,604,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $362,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,539,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 512.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,137,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 951,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 73.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,434,000 after acquiring an additional 923,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $14,957,209.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

