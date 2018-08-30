ICF International Inc (ICFI) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 118,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ICF International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ICF International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.92 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ICF International to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other ICF International news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $885,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,947,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,668 over the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

