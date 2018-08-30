IF Bancorp (IROQ) Issues Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Shares of IROQ opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.19. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

