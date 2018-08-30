Ignis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $299,092.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $36.23 million and $299,092.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00280737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00153985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035975 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

