Incyte (INCY) & EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Financial Comparison

Incyte (NASDAQ: EXAS) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -5.92% 1.74% 1.25% EXACT Sciences -35.24% -20.10% -12.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Incyte and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 8 15 0 2.65 EXACT Sciences 0 2 9 0 2.82

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $105.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. EXACT Sciences has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Incyte has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Incyte and EXACT Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $1.54 billion 10.25 -$313.14 million $0.64 115.75 EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 34.30 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -75.07

EXACT Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Incyte beats EXACT Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in pivotal Phase II clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia, as well as Phase III clinical trials for steroid-refractory acute and chronic GVHDs. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as Phase III clinical trial for naïve acute GVHD; epacadostat that is in Phase III clinical trails for the treatment of melanoma, renal, bladder, head and neck, non-small cell lung cancers; MGA012 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; INCB50465, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma; and INCB54828 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome. The company markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer; and MacroGenics, Inc. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

