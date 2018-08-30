Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,757 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of DWDP opened at $71.44 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,892 shares of company stock valued at $33,938,668 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.