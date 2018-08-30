ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,892,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.62% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 585.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $16.39 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

