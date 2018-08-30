ING Groep NV Invests $14.48 Million in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Stock

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 545.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX opened at $39.73 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.