Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

News headlines about Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingles Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6145089651889 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

IMKTA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,223. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMKTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

