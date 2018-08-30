Insider Buying: Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Inc (ARCI) CFO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) CFO Virland A. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCI stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Company Profile

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

