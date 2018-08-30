Insider Buying: Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (AJG) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Michael Moule bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £4,320 ($5,572.76).

Shares of LON AJG traded up GBX 214.33 ($2.76) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 216.50 ($2.79). 16,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,417. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 157 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.17 ($3.34).

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.