Insider Buying: MYnd Analytics Inc (MYND) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) Director John Pappajohn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYND stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. MYnd Analytics Inc has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.05.

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. MYnd Analytics had a negative net margin of 1,059.72% and a negative return on equity of 381.58%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded MYnd Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

