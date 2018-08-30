Insider Buying: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Buys 15,720 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams bought 15,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Gregg Williams bought 10,623 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $16,678.11.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Gregg Williams bought 17,052 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,794.76.

On Monday, August 20th, Gregg Williams bought 4,110 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $6,452.70.

On Friday, August 17th, Gregg Williams bought 7,800 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Gregg Williams bought 3,247,362 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,033,411.10.

On Monday, August 13th, Gregg Williams acquired 7,000 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Gregg Williams acquired 22,509 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $35,339.13.

On Monday, August 6th, Gregg Williams acquired 8,188 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,592.08.

On Friday, July 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 23,749 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $38,473.38.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gregg Williams acquired 10,402 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,643.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 7,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,325. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $105.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.08.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 418.82% and a negative return on equity of 432.45%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

EYES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

