Insider Selling: Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Director Sells $580,800.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Director Scott Prince sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 46.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

