Insider Selling: Athenex Inc (ATNX) Director Sells 51,029 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 51,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $847,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Song-Yi Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 23,137 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $397,262.29.

On Monday, August 27th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 53,439 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $914,341.29.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Song-Yi Zhang sold 102,734 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,771,134.16.

On Friday, August 17th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,133 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $1,204,884.94.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 43,845 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $724,757.85.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 237,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,191. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -1.44.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Athenex by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

