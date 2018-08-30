Insider Selling: Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) EVP Sells $67,095.00 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $67,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,828 shares in the company, valued at $92,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$21.25” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 77.9% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

