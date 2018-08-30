Insider Selling: ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Director Sells $508,750.00 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.55 million. research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.