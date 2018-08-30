Insider Selling: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) CEO Sells 1,365 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) CEO Gary S. Olson sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $22,126.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary S. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Gary S. Olson sold 10,600 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Gary S. Olson sold 201 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,216.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 7 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 132 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 1 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Gary S. Olson sold 105 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,680.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 106 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,696.00.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

