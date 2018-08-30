Insider Selling: Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Stephanie Mosing Godwin sold 50,000 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,269.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Franks International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 39,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,988. Franks International NV has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Franks International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Franks International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Franks International in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franks International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,662,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franks International by 89.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franks International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth about $517,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

