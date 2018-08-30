Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (GCO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $97,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,747.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GCO traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 871,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,548. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $892.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 326.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Genesco by 209.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. CL King downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.99.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

