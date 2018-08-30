Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total transaction of $81,549.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ISRG opened at $554.01 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.67 and a 12-month high of $555.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,460,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,436,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,632,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,646,000 after buying an additional 609,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

