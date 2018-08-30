Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (PEN) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $977,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Donen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $937,875.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $1,083,225.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $1,049,400.00.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,524. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13,355.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $82.55 and a 1 year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

