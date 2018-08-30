Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total transaction of C$2,080,800.00.

Alex Douglas Mcgregor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 18th, Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.27, for a total transaction of C$1,002,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.25, for a total transaction of C$1,488,750.00.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$104.93. 1,150,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,586. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.13 and a 12 month high of C$108.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th.

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.80.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

