Insider Selling: Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.52. Strattec Security Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 371,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 179,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

