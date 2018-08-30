Insider Selling: Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) VP Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,618. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 29.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 14.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

