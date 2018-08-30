Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Director Sells $47,040.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.70 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zynga by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,593,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 276.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 11,720,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 556.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,593,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 8,979,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 38.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 21,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 5,835,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

