Intelsat (I) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Intelsat (NYSE:I) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intelsat earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.537151112925 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of I opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.95. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.50 million. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

