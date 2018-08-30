Internap Corp (INAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.61). Internap reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Internap.

Get Internap alerts:

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Internap in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Aquino acquired 4,470 shares of Internap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Internap by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,111,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INAP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 179,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,364. Internap has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internap (INAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.