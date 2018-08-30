Intu Properties plc common stock (INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 230 ($2.97) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered Intu Properties plc common stock to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.58) to GBX 145 ($1.87) in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.13) target price (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.32)) on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 275 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($2.06) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intu Properties plc common stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.52).

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 157.25 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Intu Properties plc common stock has a 52 week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.76).

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Intu Properties plc common stock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 39.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.74%.

Intu Properties plc common stock Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

