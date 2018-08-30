Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 2,933,991 TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,933,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 8.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,223,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after purchasing an additional 914,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 181.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,246 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSU. Citigroup lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.