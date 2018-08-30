Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 1,757.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,954 shares of company stock worth $3,799,342 in the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

