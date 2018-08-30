Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KemPharm (KMPH)

KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/15/2018 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

8/14/2018 – KemPharm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – KemPharm was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

7/10/2018 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2018 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.51. KemPharm Inc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Get KemPharm Inc alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master acquired 304,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,217,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 399,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $2,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 101.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 10.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 878.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 135,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.