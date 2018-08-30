Investors Buy iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $183.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $137.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the highest net in-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $43.14

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.