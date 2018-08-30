Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,359 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the average daily volume of 208 call options.

NASDAQ CG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,107 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,096,100.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,329,197 shares of company stock valued at $253,721,987 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

