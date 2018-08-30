Investors Sell Applied Materials (AMAT) on Strength (AMAT)

Investors sold shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $55.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.64 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Applied Materials had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Applied Materials traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $43.14

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 84.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $233,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

