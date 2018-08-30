Investors Sell Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength (GILD)

Investors sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $47.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.62 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $74.93

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,970.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,610 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

