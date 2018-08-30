Investors Sell NetApp (NTAP) on Strength (NTAP)

Traders sold shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on strength during trading on Thursday. $23.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.71 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NetApp had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. NetApp traded up $0.57 for the day and closed at $86.82

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,820.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $196,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,609,232. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NetApp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

