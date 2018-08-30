Investors Sell Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $1,027.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,178.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $151.32 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Apple had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $1.76 for the day and closed at $219.70Specifically, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,390 shares of company stock worth $86,185,558 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.52.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.