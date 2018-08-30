Investors Sell Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Strength (TMO)

Investors sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $33.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.80 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $237.96

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,050 shares of company stock worth $37,585,029 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.