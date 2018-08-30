Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,959. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

